Coronavirus: Six dead in Scotland due to Covid-19 outbreak

The number of Scots who have died after contracting coronavirus has increased from three to six, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.

She revealed the doubling in the number of deaths as she spoke to MSPs at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, with Ms Sturgeon sending her condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

Meanwhile, she confirmed the number of Scots who had tested positive for Covid-19 had increased to 266 – a rise of 39 from Wednesday’s total.

However, she said that this was “likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection”.

In her statement Nicola Sturgeon said: “As of 9am this morning there have been a total of 266 positive cases confirmed, that is an increase of 39 from yesterday.

“I would stress as I have done previously, that is likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection across our society.

“I’m also extremely sad to confirm as at 9am this morning there have now been six reported deaths of patients in Scotland who had tested positive for Covid-19, that’s an increase of three from yesterday.”

