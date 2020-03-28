Coronavirus: Seven more people die in Scotland

A further seven people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland, taking the total there to 40.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus has increased by 186 since Friday to 1,245, according to daily figures published at 2pm on Saturday.

In total, 13,133 tests have been carried out north of the border, with 11,888 recorded as negative, the Scottish Government said.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the highest number of positive cases with 376, followed by Lanarkshire with 165 and Lothian with 151.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has said that more than 65,000 people in Scotland are estimated to have already contracted coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced on Saturday that he is self-isolating after developing mild symptoms.

Mr Jack said: “In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus.

“In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home.”

In Glasgow, army personnel were seen on Saturday assessing the Scottish Events Campus (SEC), which has been earmarked as a potential site for a temporary hospital to provide extra capacity if needed during the pandemic.

The Army confirmed on Thursday that the site is a possible location for an NHS field hospital.