Coronavirus: Scottish exams cancelled as Government promises help for children of key workers

Children of key workers will continue to have access to learning and childcare to ensure their parents can continue working.

However, exams will be cancelled in Scotland for the first time since 1888.

Instead of exams certification model will be used, taking in course work, prelims and prior attainment. — Tom Peterkin (@TomPeterkin) March 19, 2020

In a statement in the Scottish Parliament, John Swinney laid out three key principles the government were focusing on in terms of education during the coronavirus pandemic.

He promised to keep supporting vulnerable children, to provide educational continuity – with a focus on S4-S6 pupils.

John Swinney added councils will be supported to ensure the children of key workers will have continuing access to learning and childcare to allow their parents to continue working.

He said: “We are clear that we must support local authorities to put in place arrangements that ensure the children of key workers who do not have another parent or career at home, we can look after them during the day have continuing access to all each learning and childcare that allows their appearance or carers to participate in the national response to Covid-19.”

The Education Secretary also said free school meals will continue.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: