Coronavirus: Scottish exams cancelled as Government promises help for children of key workers

Exams in Scotland’s schools this year have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Education Secretary John Swinney announced.

He said the “unprecedented” move was a sign of the “gravity” of the situation the country was facing.

He told MSPs at Holyrood: “In all of our history, Scotland has never cancelled the exams. Since 1888 they have been held every May or June, without fail.

“In the midst of two world wars the exams went ahead. It is a measure of the gravity of the challenge we now face that I must today announce the exams will not go ahead this year.”

Meanwhile he said children of key workers will continue to have access to learning and childcare to ensure their parents can continue working.

In a statement in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney laid out three key principles the government were focusing on in terms of education during the coronavirus pandemic.

He promised to keep supporting vulnerable children, to provide educational continuity – with a focus on S4-S6 pupils.

The Education Secretary added councils will be supported to ensure the children of key workers will have continuing access to learning and childcare to allow their parents to continue working.

He said: “We are clear that we must support local authorities to put in place arrangements that ensure the children of key workers who do not have another parent or career at home, we can look after them during the day have continuing access to all each learning and childcare that allows their appearance or carers to participate in the national response to Covid-19.”

Mr Swinney also said free school meals will continue.

