Coronavirus pandemic leads to cancellation of Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival 2020

This year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has been cancelled.

Organisers said the decision was taken in light of social restriction guidelines in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its 21st year, the six-day celebration of Speyside’s distilling prowess was due to take place from April 29 – May 4.

James Campbell, chairman at The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: “In response to the escalating situation with Covid-19, the board of directors have decided that this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival is cancelled as a preventative measure.

“Our festival welcomes visitors from across the globe to the region each year and it is our priority to keep both our visitors and the local community safe.

“We very much regret the inconvenience that this will cause our visitors, event providers, members, partners and local communities, and trust that everyone will fully understand why we have had to make this decision.”

Ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible by the whisky festival team and refunds will be at the discretion of individual event providers.

