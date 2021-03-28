Coronavirus: NHS Grampian records 15 new cases in past 24 hours

A further 422 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours – with 15 confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government update shows there have now been 217,127 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 17,627 new tests for the virus reported results since Saturday – 2.6% of these were positive.

There have been no new deaths linked to Covid-19 reported. Scotland’s death toll remains at 7,584.

The data also shows there are 264 people with coronavirus in hospital across the country – 22 are receiving intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has confirmed 15 new cases in the past 24 hours. There were 6 in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

The update also showed there are nine Covid patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray – down from 11 on Saturday.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The Scottish Government also provided an update on the vaccine rollout. A total of 2,385,709 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 312,320 have received their second dose.