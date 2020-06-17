Coronavirus in Scotland: How does geography, sex, location, deprivation and occupation affect Covid-19 deaths?

Weekly data provide a closer look at how Covid-19 is affecting communities – providing breakdowns on location, sex, age, geography and deprivation.

Data collected by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has revealed the number of deaths as a result of confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 is 4,070 as of June 14- with 70 deaths registered between June 8 and June 14.

On June 17, NRS published new more in-depth regional data and also provided figures on deaths by occupation.

The number of deaths is different from the count of deaths published daily by the Scottish Government because the latter is based on deaths of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The NRS data published here include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate.

The figures reveal there has been a total of 373 deaths across the north and north-east, with six deaths recorded between June 8 and June 14.

We take a closer look at the figures to reveal differences in geography, location and by occupation, age and sex.

Geography

Despite Tayside having the highest rate of cases (at 404 cases per 100,000 people), Glasgow has the highest fatality rate per 100,000 people.

A total of 1,300 people died in Greater Glasgow and Clyde of Covid-19 to date, an increase of 17 deaths from NRS statistics released last week.

This equates to 11 deaths per 10,000 people.

A total of 373 deaths has been recorded in the north and north-east of Scotland since the pandemic began, with six registered in the week of June 14.

Grampian has seen the highest number of deaths within the north and north-east region, with 251 deaths, and Highland recorded 113.

Of the Grampian figure, 120 were in Aberdeen, an increase of five, and has stayed stable with 111 deaths in Aberdeenshire for two weeks.

Moray has recorded a total of 19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with one death recorded in the last week.

In Shetland seven deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began and two in Orkney.

The Western Isles has recorded no deaths to date.

Location

Deaths in care homes accounted for 50% of Covid-19 deaths between June 8 and June 14.

The number of care home deaths fell for a sixth week, by seven to 35.

There have been more deaths related to Covid-19 in care homes than hospitals overall since the pandemic began, according to latest figures.

A total of 1,896 deaths have been registered in Scotland’s care homes (47%), compared to 1,882 in hospitals (46%).

A total of 285 people (7%) were at home or non-institutional settings.

The figures show that 118 people (47%) died in care homes across Grampian, with 60 in Aberdeen, 56 in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray

Across Highland council area, 14 people who died of the virus were in care homes and five in Shetland.

There were no deaths in care homes recorded in either Orkney or the Western Isles.

Deaths by intermediate zone

The NRS published new, more detailed data on June 17, which looks at recorded deaths up to the end of May by intermediate zone.

It shows that Woodside recorded the highest death rate from Covid-19 across the north-east and 17th across Scotland.

This is followed by the Peterhead Harbour area in Aberdeenshire and Skye North East.

The map below shows the areas across the north and north-east where Covid-19 has had the most devastating impact.

These figures are only relevant up to May and do not include all Covid-19 deaths up until June 14, unlike the latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures published today.

Occupation

NRS released new data on June 17 of Covid-19 deaths by occupation, in those aged between 20 and 64.

This showed that the highest number of deaths occurred among ‘process, plant and machine operatives’ with 43 deaths at a rate of 25.1 per 100,000 population.

For context, there were 223 deaths across all occupations, with a rate of 9.9 per 100,000 population.

At a more detailed level, ‘transport and mobile machine drivers and operatives’ had the highest rate at 25.7 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers had a lower death rate (5.9 per 100,000 population) while social workers had a higher rate (13.6 per 100,000 population).

It is important to note that hese are the occupations as stated on the death certificate.

It does not mean that the individuals contracted the virus while at work, merely that this was their occupation at the time of their death.

Deaths involving Covid-19

The total number of coronavirus deaths has decreased for the seventh week in a row, according to the new statistics released by the NRS on Wednesday.

There was a total of 4,070 deaths in Scotland linked to Covid-19 as of June 14, with 70 deaths recorded that week, a decrease of 19 from the week of June 7.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 7% of all deaths registered in the week of June 14 – the lowest total since late March.

The proportion of coronavirus deaths has fallen steadily from its peak of 36% in the week of April 26.

The number of deaths is different from the count of deaths published daily by the Scottish Government because the latter is based on deaths of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The NRS data published here include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate.

All deaths

The provisional total number of deaths registered in Scotland during the week of June 14 was 1,032 – a decrease of 61 from the number registered in the previous week.

The average number of deaths registered in the corresponding week over the previous five years was 1,000.

There were 3% more deaths (32) registered between June 8 to June 14 compared to the average.

What are excess deaths?

The total number of deaths registered in a week in 2020 minus the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the period 2015 to 2019.

Deaths involving Covid-19 as a percentage of all deaths has fallen from a high of 36% in the week of April 26 to 7% in the week of June 14.

In care homes and hospitals, Covid-19 was the cause of the majority of excess deaths while in home and non-institutional settings there were far fewer excess deaths involving Covid-19.

Cancer, circulatory deaths and deaths from other causes accounted for most of the excess deaths in these settings.

Deprivation

Figures are released monthly which show the impact deprivation has on the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Our own analysis of the weekly death statistics released by the NRS, alongside data from the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), had shown that areas with greater levels of deprivation appear to have higher death rates.

But the figures released by NRS from between March to May confirms that those living in the most deprived areas were 2.1 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the least deprived communities.

Dundee, for example, has a death rate of 110 per 100,000 and 37% of its population living in areas of deprivation.

Sex

According to the figures released by NRS, more women have died as a result of Covid-19.

A total of 2,039 women (just over 50%) have died of confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, compared to 2,031 women (just under 50%).

However, early evidence across the globe indicates that men are more likely than women to die of the disease.

Academic research group Global Health 50/50 is carrying out ongoing analysis that found that of countries that provide sex-disaggregated data, men are more at risk of dying.

As of June 17, the gender breakdown shows that 64% of men died of the virus in China, 59% in Italy and 53% in South Korea.

Age

More than three quarters (77%) of all deaths involving Covid-19 to date were of people aged 75 and over, a slight increase on the week up to June 7 when it was 76%.

The greatest proportion of Covid-19 deaths is in people aged 85 and over with 43% of all Covid-19 deaths.

This compares with 35% from all causes in this age category.