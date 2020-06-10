Coronavirus in Scotland: How does geography, sex, location, deprivation and age affect Covid-19 deaths?

Weekly data provide a closer look at how Covid-19 is affecting communities – providing breakdowns on location, sex, age, geography and deprivation.

Data collected by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has revealed the number of deaths as a result of confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 is 4,000 as of June 7 – with 89 deaths registered between June 1 and June 7.

The number of deaths is different from the count of deaths published daily by the Scottish Government because the latter is based on deaths of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The NRS data published here include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate.

The figures reveal there has been a total of 367 deaths across the north and north-east, with seven deaths recorded between June 1 and June 7.

We take a closer look at the figures to reveal differences in geography, location and a majority of deaths in those aged 75 and over.

Geography

Despite Tayside having the highest rate of cases (at 403 cases per 100,000 people), Glasgow has the highest fatality rate per 100,000 people.

A total of 1,283 people died in Greater Glasgow and Clyde of Covid-19 to date, an increase of 21 deaths from NRS statistics released last week.

This equates to 10.8 deaths per 10,000 people.

A total of 367 deaths has been recorded in the north and north-east of Scotland since the pandemic began, with seven registered in the week of June 7.

Grampian saw the highest number of deaths within the north and north-east region, with 245 deaths, and Highland recorded 113.

Of the Grampian figure, 115 were in Aberdeen, an increase of two, and stayed stable in Aberdeenshire, which has a total of 111 recorded deaths and Moray, which has 19, since the start of the pandemic.

In Shetland seven deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began and three in Orkney.

The Western Isles has recorded no deaths to date.

Location

Most Covid-19 deaths recorded between June 1 and June 7 occurred in care homes, at 47%.

This is down from 52% in the week of May 31 and the number of deaths in care homes across Scotland has decreased by 27 to 42.

There have been marginally more deaths related to Covid-19 in care homes than hospitals since the pandemic began, according to latest figures.

A total of 1,861 deaths have been registered in Scotland’s care homes (47%), compared to 1,854 in hospitals (46%).

A total of 278 people (7%) were at home or non-institutional settings.

The figures show that 114 people (47%) died in care homes across Grampian, with 56 in Aberdeen, 56 in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray.

Across Highland council area, 14 people who died of the virus were in care homes and five in Shetland.

There were no deaths in care homes recorded in either Orkney or the Western Isles.

Deaths involving Covid-19

The total number of coronavirus deaths has decreased for the sixth week in a row, according to the new statistics released by the NRS on Wednesday.

There was a total of 4,000 deaths in Scotland linked to Covid-19 as of June 7, with 89 deaths recorded that week, a decrease of 42 from the week of May 31.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 8% of all deaths registered in the week of June 7 – the lowest total since late March.

The proportion of coronavirus deaths has fallen steadily from its peak of 36% in the week of April 26.

The number of deaths is different from the count of deaths published daily by the Scottish Government because the latter is based on deaths of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The NRS data published here include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate.

All deaths

The provisional total number of deaths registered in Scotland during the week of June 7 was 1,093 – a decrease of 35 from the number registered in the previous week.

The average number of deaths registered in the corresponding week over the previous five years was 1,056.

There were 4% more deaths (37) registered between June 1 to June 7 compared to the average.

What are excess deaths?

The total number of deaths registered in a week in 2020 minus the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the period 2015 to 2019.

There were fewer deaths from respiratory disease and dementia and Alzheimer’s compared to the average for this time of year.

As a result, the number of deaths where Covid-19 was the underlying cause (73) was greater than the total number of excess deaths.

Deprivation

Figures were released for the first time last month which show the impact deprivation has on the number of Covid-19 deaths up to May 10, following pressure to release the data.

Our own analysis of the weekly death statistics released by the NRS, alongside data from the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), had shown that areas with greater levels of deprivation appear to have higher death rates.

But the figures released by NRS on May 13 confirms that those living in the most deprived areas were 2.3 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the least deprived communities.

Dundee, for example, has a death rate of 83 per 100,000 and 37% of its population living in areas of deprivation.

Sex

According to the figures released by NRS, men and women are equally as likely to die as a result of the virus.

A total of 2,005 men (50%) have died of confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, compared to 1,995 women (50%).

However, early evidence across the globe indicates that men are more likely than women to die of the disease.

Academic research group Global Health 50/50 is carrying out ongoing analysis that found that of countries that provide sex-disaggregated data, men are more at risk of dying.

As of June 10, the gender breakdown shows that 64% of men died of the virus in China, 59% in Italy and 57% in South Korea.

Age

Three quarters (76%) of all deaths involving Covid-19 to date were of people aged 75 and over, which has remained stable for several weeks now.

The greatest proportion of Covid-19 deaths is in people aged 85 and over with 43% of all Covid-19 deaths.

This compares with 35% from all causes in this age category.