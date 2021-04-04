Coronavirus in Scotland: 343 new cases reported across Easter weekend

A further 343 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have now been 218,832 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 14,164 new tests for Covid-19 were carried out and reported results – 2.7% of these were positive.

No new deaths linked to the virus have been confirmed in the same time period.

There are no updates on hospital admissions or regional health board breakdowns due to the holiday weekend.

On Friday Scotland’s exit from lockdown began with the ‘Stay at Home’ rule becoming ‘stay local’ guidance which allows people to travel within their local authority.

‘The virus is down but it’s not yet out’

Today deputy first minister John Swinney John Swinney urged Scots to continue following coronavirus restrictions as rules ease over the Easter weekend.

On a visit to a garden centre in Perthshire, Mr Swinney said it is important to remember the virus is still circulating.

He added: “It’s absolutely wonderful to be out and about again. After the long winter months of being cooped up inside, I know everyone will be keen to get back to our more normal lives.

“We are seeing real progress in our fight against this dreadful pandemic. The hard sacrifices of the country – coupled with the fantastic effort of the vaccine programme getting jabs into arms of millions of Scots – is really paying dividends.

“While it’s great news that garden centres and hairdressers are allowed to reopen, everyone needs to bear in mind that it doesn’t mean the virus has gone away.”

Mr Swinney urged people to stick with the rules for now.

He added: “The virus is down but it’s not yet out, and the last thing we need is to see it making a comeback and undoing all the progress from the massive effort and sacrifices we have all had to make.

“But being here today demonstrates that we are making very welcome steps back towards the normal life we all so dearly wish for.

“My message is simple – enjoy the latest relaxing of the rules but remember to look out for each other, too. Together we will beat this virus.”

The government also gave an update on the Covid vaccine rollout.

A total of 2,553,837 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 451,057 have received their second dose.