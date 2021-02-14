Coronavirus: 47 new cases in Grampian as hospital admissions rise by two

A further four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Scotland.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows the country’s virus death toll is now 6,715.

The data also revealed there have been 903 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,808 new tests that reported results were recorded – 7.3% of these were positive.

There are 1,442 people in hospitals across Scotland with a recently confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis – and 104 of them are in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,626,198 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 191,816 have tested positive and 1,434,382 were confirmed negative.

Covid-19 trackers

Coronavirus cases: Regional breakdown

A further 47 people tested positive for the virus in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

The health board’s total number of positive cases is now 13,078.

There were 13 cases in Aberdeen, 22 in Aberdeenshire and 11 in Moray.

The data shows there are 53 patients with a recently confirmed case of the virus in hospital – an increase of two since Saturday – and six in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the Covid vaccine rollout progress. The data shows 1,223,774 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 14,281 have received their second dose.