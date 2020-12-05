Coronavirus: First supplies of Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Scotland

The first supplies of the new Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the news in a post on Twitter.

She said: “Some positive news – initial supplies of the Covid vaccine have now arrived safely in Scotland and are being stored securely. The first vaccinations are on track to be administered on Tuesday.”

Over the next few months the aim is to distribute the vaccine to more than four million adults across the country with those most in need getting the treatment first.

Those charged with giving the vaccine to others will be the first to receive the course, which requires two doses between 21 and 28 days apart.

At a daily briefing last week, Nicola Sturgeon said she would be prepared to get the Covid vaccine on live television if she thought it would persuade others to get it.

The news comes after the Scottish Government confirmed a further 22 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

The daily update also showed there have been 777 new positive cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Britain’s medical authorities approved the rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning, paving the way for vaccination to start next week.

The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups.

‘Escaping this terrible virus’