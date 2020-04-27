Coronavirus: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘hopes’ to issue guidance on face coverings soon

The First Minister has said she hopes to issue guidance on wearing face coverings by tomorrow – despite “inconclusive” scientific evidence.

The issue is one that has fallen under the spotlight as countries begin to move out of lockdown, with more than 30 nations, including Germany, making the move mandatory on public transport and in shops across most regions.

Speaking during her daily press briefing on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the Scottish Government intends to issue guidance, “probably” by tomorrow, in a bid to provide the public with “greater clarity”.

But she added there were “certain circumstances”, for example, in closed spaces where social distancing is not possible, where there may be a benefit to wearing a face covering.

It comes as UK officials continue to consider evidence put forward by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) following a review of the guidelines.

Currently the public has not been advised to wear face masks or coverings, with public health officials previously stating there is “very little evidence” of widespread benefit from using face masks outside of clinical settings.

The First Minister said: “We intend to put some guidance out.

“I think we will be able to do that probably tomorrow, which will take account of the advice we have on that, which, I think it’s fair to say, is inconclusive.”

Ms Sturgeon was keen to stress that she was referring to face coverings, including scarves or bandanas, rather than medical masks worn by health workers.

She said: “I think it’s really important to be clear about that. We’re talking about scarves or bandanas, not the masks that health and care workers would wear.

“And secondly, and this comes back to the point about the evidence around this, wearing a face covering in public is not a substitute for following the rest of the rules and advice.

“It doesn’t mean you can ease up on the rules that are in place right now, and that’s really important because it doesn’t confer enough protection or certainty of protection as the things we’re asking people to do.

“We will issue that guidance shortly and hopefully that will give people the greater clarity they are looking for.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has previously stated there is no evidence that face coverings can prevent healthy people becoming infected with the virus, and advises that, other than healthcare workers, people should only wear masks if they display symptoms of coronavirus or are taking care of someone who does.

Aberdeen-based microbiologist Professor Hugh Pennington said earlier this month that the UK Government is at risk of “bowing to public pressure” over the use of face masks in public against a lack of scientific evidence.

He added the decision was ultimately a “political decision”, with the evidence that they work “very poor”, adding the move could lead to a shortage of masks for healthcare workers in the UK.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for people to wear non-medical face masks – such as scarves or bandanas – in public as “additional protection” to social distancing.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Ministers are considering the advice from Sage and will update in due course.

“We’re not giving a timeline of when this will be.”