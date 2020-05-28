Coronavirus crisis has put the independence question firmly ‘back on’ — but which way will it swing opinion?

Before Scotland’s deadly encounter with the coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon had hoped 2020 would be the year she would deliver Scottish independence on the back of a second referendum.

Long-standing demands for the powers to hold indyref2 were “paused” in March in recognition of the challenges posed by the severity of the pandemic, the constitutional sabre-rattling replaced with an uneasy truce between Scottish and UK governments in the interests of the common aim of minimising the damage caused by the disease.