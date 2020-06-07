Coronavirus: Cautious optimism as Scotland records first day of zero registered Covid-19 deaths in 11 weeks

Scotland has marked its first day without a Covid-19 death being registered since the onset of the pandemic in March.

Nicola Sturgeon warned Scots not to “read too much into a single day’s figures”, but nevertheless said it was a moment “we’ve all longed to see”.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman likewise urged caution, but suggested lockdown restrictions could be eased further if the “fragile” progress continued.

Scottish Government figures show that 15,621 people have tested positive for Covid-19 – an increase of 18 from Saturday.

Because no additional people who tested positive have died, the total number of deaths in Scotland by this measure has remained at 2,415.

We can’t read too much into a single day’s figures – and we know registration of deaths are relatively low at weekends – but nevertheless this is a headline we’ve all longed to see. https://t.co/fuSxysnPE1 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 7, 2020

Ms Freeman, speaking at the daily press briefing, said: “It is positive news and I don’t want to detract from it, but I need us to be cautious about that figure and not read too much into it.

“We know that fewer deaths tend to be registered at the weekend than on other days of the week, it is still very likely that further Covid deaths will be reported in the days ahead.”

Asked, on the back of the figures, if lockdown measures would be eased further, Ms Freeman said: “We are not in the business of rushing announcements out on the back of, albeit a piece of positive news, but a one-off piece of positive news.

“I want us to continue to make progress, I want there to be many, many more days where either I or the first minister, are giving these kinds of numbers.

“For us to get there, we need to stick with the measures that are in place, stay at home remains the message.

“That’s how we will get to the next review date and if the progress continues, we may be able to move to the next phase in the overall route map.”

The announcement came as Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf set out new quarantine rules which will come into force in Scotland and across the UK from Monday.

Under the new rules, all incoming passengers will be required to provide contact and travel information at the UK border so health officials can later check whether guidance is being observed.

A breach of the self-isolation rules in Scotland would be punishable with a maximum fine of £480.

For the same offence in England the maximum penalty is set at £1,000.

Removal from the country would be considered as a “last resort” for foreign nationals who refuse to comply.

Mr Yousaf said: “We are, as a country and across the world, continuing to deal with unprecedented challenges that this pandemic brings.

“These public health measures will play an important part in helping to prevent further spread of the disease.

“These steps are aimed at protecting people and ensuring that we limit spread when our own infection rates are falling.

“However, they are temporary and will not be in place any longer than deemed necessary to protect public health – as such, they will be reviewed after three weeks.”

The SNP minister added that he recognised the tourism sector had “been hit hard during the pandemic” but said it was important that measures are in place to limit the transmission of Covid-19.

“We have put in place unprecedented financial support for businesses and we continue to listen to feedback to see what more can be done,” he said.

Exemptions for road hauliers, medical officials, fruit pickers and oil and gas workers will apply, while the common travel area with Ireland will be unaffected.

Many other countries already require arriving passengers to enter a 14-day quarantine, including New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Spain and the US.

Tony Smith, now chairman of the International Border Management and Technologies Association, told a House of Commons committee last week that he was “surprised” the measures had not been introduced sooner.