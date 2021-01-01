Coronavirus cases in Scotland rise by 2,539

Covid cases in Scotland have continued to soar, with health officials recording a further 2,539 positive cases in 24 hours.

The latest figures issued by the Scottish Government show the total number of positive cases in Scotland narrowly avoided setting a new record total for the fourth day in a row.

A total of 28,313 tests were carried out on the final day of 2020, with 9.7% of those results proving positive.

It takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the country to 129,992.

A regional breakdown of coronavirus statistics, including the number of new deaths from the virus, are not being released between January 1 and January 4.

As 2020 drew to a close, the country’s death toll stood at 4,578, following 68 newly reported deaths.

Mainland Scotland remains under level 4 restrictions as health officials work to deliver thousands of doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

The latest figures come just a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reiterated she “cannot rule out even tighter level four restrictions” as Scotland grapples to contain a new strain of Covid-19.

NHS boards across the country have been feeling the impact of the rising tide of cases.