Coronavirus: Breast, bowel and cervical screenings put on hold and SECC to be transformed into hospital

One of Scotland’s most popular venues is being transformed into an NHS hospital with room for up to 1,000 patients in order to deal the coronavirus pandemic.

The SECC in Glasgow is being built into a health facility that will allow Scotland to cope with a possible increase in the number covid-19 patients.

It will house 300 additional beds have room for as many as 1000 patients if needs be.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the plans at a press conference in Edinburgh on Monday morning – adding that the new hospital will be a “contingency” measure should the NHS estate run out of space to house people suffering from coronavirus.

It comes as it was revealed that there were 1563 confirmed covid-19 cases in Scotland and a further six deaths – bringing the death toll to 47. There are now 108 people in intensive care suffering from coronavirus in the country.

However some 100,000 people are now estimated to have contracted the virus.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that all NHS Scotland screening programmes are being cancelled in the country in order to free up staff to fight covid-19.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said this step would also allow laboratory workers to help with coronavirus testing.

People who think they have cancer symptoms are being asked to contact their GPs or call NHS helplines.

On the SECC plans, Ms Sturgeon said: “It is entirely possible we will not have to use the extra capacity we are creating at the SECC.”

She said the Scottish Government was focused on increasing “both general hospital capacity and intensive care capacity withing our hospital network”.

She added: “Turning the SECC in Glasgow into a temporary hospital. If needed we expect the hospital could become operational within a fortnight. (It will have) 300 additional beds but ultimately have capacity for more than 1000 patients.

“It is important to note we might not need to use the exhibition centre.”

“We want to make sure we have all the capacity we could conceivably need,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“This is a contingency we are creating.”

