Coronavirus: 63 cases in Grampian as Scotland’s case total rises by 994

A further 63 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the north-east in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian’s total of positive cases for the north-east and Moray is now 12,388.

There are 90 Covid patients in hospital – a decrease of 11 in the past day – and nine people are receiving intensive care treatment.

The data also shows a further three people from Aberdeen who tested positive for the virus have died and four in Aberdeenshire.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across Scotland, there has been 994 new cases of Covid-19 reported and 60 new deaths registered of people who tested positive for the virus.

Scotland’s death toll is now 6,100.

There are 1,952 people in Scottish hospitals with a recently confirmed Covid dianosis and 142 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government update also shows 543, 370 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 7,638 have received their second.