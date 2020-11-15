Coronavirus: 52 new cases in Grampian as as Scotland’s total rises by 1,159

A further 52 people in the Grampian health board area have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients in Moray and the north-east have also risen from 29 on November 1 to 46, according to the latest data.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows there have been 1,159 new cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,241 people were in hospital yesterday after recently being diagnosed with the virus – and 100 of them are receiving treatment in intensive care.

There have been no deaths recorded since Saturday, although the update highlights register offices are generally closed at weekends now.

On Saturday, the government confirmed 36 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus and a further 1,118 cases had been confirmed.

On Friday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed that infection levels in Aberdeenshire were rising and that the authority area could be moved from level two to three at the next review stage.