Coronavirus: 34 new cases in Grampian as Scotland records 58 deaths

A further 34 people across the north-east have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases since March has risen to 12,863.

No new Covid patients have been admitted to the region’s hospitals. The total remains at 66. The data also shows there are seven patients in intensive care.

Across the whole of Scotland, there has been a further 822 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

There were 13,184 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 7.2% of these were positive.

A further 58 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been registered. Scotland’s death toll is now 6,501.

In hospitals across the country, there are 1,618 Covid patients and 112 in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

At her daily briefing today, Nicola Sturgeon announced as of 8.30am, 928,122 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 12,257 have received their second dose.

The First Minister said Scotland remains on track to vaccinate everyone over 50 and those with underlying conditions by the start of May.

But she said coronavirus vaccine supplies are expected to “dip” later this month as a balance needs to be struck between first and second doses.