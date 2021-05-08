Coronavirus: 18 new cases confirmed in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 224

A further seven coronavirus cases have been recorded in Moray in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish Government update shows there have now been 1,693 positive cases in the region since the pandemic began.

The region has experienced a surge of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks and currently has the highest rate in Scotland with 97.06 cases per 100,000 people – while neighbouring Aberdeenshire is at 9.95 and Highland only on 7.63.

NHS Grampian also recorded five cases in Aberdeen City and six in Aberdeenshire.

Across Scotland there were 224 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours – taking the country’s total number of positive cases to 227,472.

A total of 21,669 new tests for the virus reported results – 1.2% of these were positive.

There were no new Covid-linked deaths reported in the past day.

The data also showed 2,883,384 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,450,798 have received their second dose.