Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

COP26: UK Government to pay hotel quarantine fees for delegates coming from red list countries

By Rachel Amery
07/09/2021, 3:58 pm
Alok Sharma, president of COP26
Alok Sharma, president of COP26

The UK Government is to pay hotel quarantine fees for delegates coming to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Thousands from all over the world are expected to descend on Glasgow for the UN COP26 climate change summit, which takes place from October 31 until November 12.

However the UK Government says any delegates, observers or members of the media who are coming to the conference from a red list country will not need to pay for their hotel quarantine.

Currently it costs £2,285 for one adult in one room for 10 days at a UK quarantine hotel, and £1,430 for every additional adult or child over the age of 11.

Delegates who have been fully vaccinated will need to quarantine for five days, and those who are unvaccinated for 10 days.

The government also says it will offer to vaccinate everyone attending the summit, with those who have registered for one due to start getting their first dose this week.

Help to make COP26 Covid safe

Alok Sharma MP, who is president-designate of COP26, said offering to pay for hotel quarantine for those from red list countries will help to make the event as safe as possible despite the global pandemic.

He said: “COP26 has already been postponed by one year, and we are all too aware climate change has not taken time off.

“The recent IPCC report underlines why COP26 must go ahead this November to allow world leaders to come together to set out decisive commitments to tackle climate change.

“We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish Government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of Covid mitigation measures.

“This includes an offer from the UK Government to fund the required quarantine hotel stays for registered delegates arriving from red list areas and to vaccinate accredited delegates who would be unable otherwise to get vaccinated.

“Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority for the COP26 presidency, and if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambitions to Glasgow.”

We had asked the UK Government if this payment was means tested, and if there was a budget set aside to cover these costs, however it was unable to provide any further clarity on these matters.

COP26: SNP MSPs call for rail strikes to be suspended during UN climate conference