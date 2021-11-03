COP26: Nicola Sturgeon says climate summit is best chance to push green economic change

The First Minister claims Scotland can be positioned as a world leader in sustainable business as she opens a green investment showcase at the COP26 climate summit.

Nicola Sturgeon is opening a showcase event with London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the UN gathering underway in Glasgow.

The first minister also plans to highlight Scotland’s green investment portfolio, which is predicted to reach £3billion by next year.

Ms Sturgeon said: “COP26 provides what is possibly our best chance to advance the societal and economic change that is demanded by the climate emergency, delivering lasting action towards net zero and a climate-resilient future.

“By grasping the opportunities provided by green industries and supply chains, we can create the good green jobs of the future and secure a just transition away from fossil fuels.”

‘Good green jobs’

Ms Sturgeon said private capital is “fundamental” to achieving the goal.

Mr Khan will also discuss green technologies in London at the showcase.

Climate targets

Finance day at COP26 also sees companies from all over the world agree to show how they intend to hit climate change targets.

By 2023 they will need to have set out detailed public plans for how they will move away from fossil fuels towards low carbon alternatives, and how they plan to help the UK meet its climate change targets by 2050.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is outlining his vision of making the UK the first “net zero” financial centre in the world to finance ministers, bank governors and business heads.

He says 450 firms, which control 40% of global finance assets worth £95 trillion agreed to step up and do their bit to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The chancellor says advances will need to be made to “rewire the entire global financial system for net zero”.

This morning he told the conference more public investment is needed to tackle climate change but governments also need help from the private sector.

Broadcasters are also pledging to increase and improve climate change content.