A controversial piece of art at the riverside in Inverness has become the victim of vandalism – just days after it first opened to the public.

A graffiti inscription has been painted over the walls of the curved, stone-built pier at River Ness, which opened to residents in the north on October 7.

The Gathering Place and its design, as well as its predecessor – a £300,000 giant see-saw-like installation, have been a target of criticism since plans were first lodged in 2016.

Although the artwork was introduced as a place “for people to meet up and enjoy some normality”, residents opposed the design amid concerns it would spoil the riverside.

And just a few days after people first gained access to the new feature, police were informed of a spray painted writing that has appeared on the installation.

Police appeal for information launched

Officers have now launched an investigation into the “mindless act of vandalism”, which is believed to have taken place at the weekend.

Police constable Derek Ferguson said: “This is a mindless act of vandalism on an artwork that has only recently been installed and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.”

Anyone who can provide further information to assist with their inquiries is urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number NN/5836/21.