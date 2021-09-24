Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Consultation on £1.4million Barra Airport plans to be held

By Mike Merritt
24/09/2021, 12:39 pm Updated: 24/09/2021, 12:40 pm
A consultation is being held on plans to expand Barra Airport to cope with demand
With its spectacular beach landing, it is a bucket list flight for thousands of passengers each year.

Now Barra Airport in the Outer Hebrides – the only terminal in the world where scheduled flights land on a tidal beach – is in line for a £1.4million makeover.

A second consultation with islanders over a revamped terminal building is due to take place on Wednesday.

Highland and Islands Airports (HIAL) has already stressed it has no plans to replace the airport’s sandy runways, which can only be used when the tide is out, with a tarred one.

Prior to the pandemic, the number of passengers using the airport had been steadily climbing to an annual total of just under 15,000. The current terminal building was built for a capacity of around 7,000.

HIAL is proposing to refurbish the terminal building at Barra Airport in three phases to increase capacity.

A report states: “Passenger numbers at Barra Airport have almost doubled since 1978 when the terminal building was built, and in 2018 Barra Airport welcomed nearly 15,000 passengers.

“In addition, the airport is a popular tourist destination in its own right, and this refurbishment will expand and improve the building and its facilities for passengers, visitors and staff as well as ensuring better access and provision for persons with reduced mobility.”

As well as tourists, the airport provides a lifeline link with the mainland for islanders, with twice-daily flights to and from Glasgow, and is also used for medical emergencies.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the plans can attend the public consultation at the airport from 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 29.

Work is scheduled to commence in November or December and is expected to be completed by May.