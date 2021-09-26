Concern grows for missing 17-year-old with Aberdeen links who was last seen Thursday

Police in Fife say that concern is growing for missing 17-year-old Callum Tonge, who was last seen on Thursday before being reported missing from Glenrothes.

A public appeal has been launched in an effort to trace the teenager, who has links to Aberdeen, with police asking anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.

Officers say Callum Tonge was last seen on Thursday September 23 at around 5pm but was reported missing from an address in Glenrothes on Friday.

Callum is white, around 6ft tall, and of slim build. He has a pale complexion, with pale blue coloured eyes.

He also has an earring in his left ear and a stud on his left nostril.

He is believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey zip hoody, white Nike trainers and a black baseball cap.

Missing Fife teen has links to Aberdeen and Glasgow

Officers say that as well as Fife and Aberdeen, Callum also has links to Glasgow and may have travelled outside of the Kingdom.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston of Police Scotland said: “Concern is growing for Callum and we would ask anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“He has links to both the Glasgow and Aberdeen areas and could have travelled out of Fife.”

In a message to Callum, Sergeant Crookston said: “Callum, if you see this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0145 of Friday 24 September 2021.