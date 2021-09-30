Mobile post office to roll into Conon Bridge after postmaster resigns

Residents of a Highland village will be able to use a mobile post office after its permanent one closes next week.

Conon Bridge Post Office will close its doors for the final time on Thursday after the operator resigned.

Now the Post Office has announced a mobile van will visit the community twice a week from October 12, parking up in the High Street area.

On Tuesdays it will be in the car park from from 3-4pm and on Thursdays it will be parked from 9.15am–10.15am.

The service is being provided by the postmaster for Dingwall, and will be third in the area.

Serving rural communities

The mobile post office service was rolled out across the Inverness region in August.

Villages including Ardross, Rosehall and Munlochy benefited from the rollout.

It was started to provide better access to services for those living in more rural areas.

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We know how important a post office is to a community. We are delighted to providing a temporary mobile service to Conon Bridge whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.”

Post Office closures across the north and north-east of Scotland have been described as having a “devastating” impact on rural communities in recent years.

Since 2000, the number of branches across the region has more than halved.

Temporary service in Balintore

Meanwhile, Balintore in Tain will also be losing its current Post Office branch soon.

The branch on Main Street will close on October 12.

A temporary service will open in its place in Seaboard Memorial Hall.

It will be open to locals between 10am and 12pm every weekday.

Mr Duff thanked those at the hall for allowing them to use the space: “We thank Seaboard Memorial Hall for providing the premises and the postmaster for Alness for operating this temporary outreach service whist we work towards a permanent solution.”