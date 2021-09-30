Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Mobile post office to roll into Conon Bridge after postmaster resigns

By Lauren Robertson
30/09/2021, 4:20 pm Updated: 30/09/2021, 5:15 pm
The mobile post office will visit Conan Bridge twice per week.

Residents of a Highland village will be able to use a mobile post office after its permanent one closes next week.

Conon Bridge Post Office will close its doors for the final time on Thursday after the operator resigned.

Now the Post Office has announced a mobile van will visit the community twice a week from October 12, parking up in the High Street area.

On Tuesdays it will be in the car park from from 3-4pm and on Thursdays it will be parked from 9.15am–10.15am.

The service is being provided by the postmaster for Dingwall, and will be third in the area.

The mobile post office visits several rural locations.

Serving rural communities

The mobile post office service was rolled out across the Inverness region in August.

Villages including Ardross, Rosehall and Munlochy benefited from the rollout.

It was started to provide better access to services for those living in more rural areas.

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We know how important a post office is to a community. We are delighted to providing a temporary mobile service to Conon Bridge whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.”

Post Office closures across the north and north-east of Scotland have been described as having a “devastating” impact on rural communities in recent years.

Since 2000, the number of branches across the region has more than halved. 

Temporary service in Balintore

Meanwhile, Balintore in Tain will also be losing its current Post Office branch soon.

The branch on Main Street will close on October 12.

A temporary service will open in its place in Seaboard Memorial Hall.

It will be open to locals between 10am and 12pm every weekday.

Mr Duff thanked those at the hall for allowing them to use the space: “We thank Seaboard Memorial Hall for providing the premises and the postmaster for Alness for operating this temporary outreach service whist we work towards a permanent solution.”