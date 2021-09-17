Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community smashes fundraising target to try and purchase Britain’s most remote pub

By Daniel Boal
17/09/2021, 12:01 pm
After hitting their fundraising target of over £200,000 in just a week, a community group are putting forward an ownership bid for Britain’s most remote pub.

When The Old Forge, at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula, went on the market back in January, a group of like-minded individuals pulled together to secure its future.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society LTD have raised £208,575 in just a week by inviting residents and other interested parties to invest in the ­venture and become shareholders.

Fears had previously been mooted by the local community that the pub could be bought and turned into houses, stripping Inverie of jobs and a business hotspot.

For decades the pub has been the holy grail of the UK outdoors leisure community, with the Guinness Book of World Records declaring it “the most remote pub on mainland Britain”.

Providing jobs and supporting local businesses

Accessible only by boat from Mallaig, an 18-mile hike from Glenfinnan or a helicopter, it currently operates as a restaurant and bar.

With the capacity for 65 diners, it also has an attached cottage, comprising a living room/bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

Under community ownership, the pub would be open year-round, employing 15-20 local people in the tourist season, as well as supporting other businesses by using local produce.

For those wishing to invest, shares start at £25 for local residents, with non-resident applications having a higher minimum investment amount of £10,000.

The group have also submitted an application to the Scottish Land Fund – if successful the share funds will be combined with the land fund grant for acquisition.

They also have plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in the near future which will be an opportunity for more people to get involved in the project.

‘Support has been incredible’

Group secretary, Stephanie Harris said: “The support over the last seven days has been incredible. We raised over £90,000 in the first 24 hours and applications continued to come in consistently – so much so that we met our minimum target in one week.”

With three weeks still to go, the share offer will remain open and the society is now aiming to reach its maximum target of £240,000.

She added: “The speed at which this has taken off, and the generosity of our new member shareholders just goes to show how much people want this to happen.

“Our supporters want to see the pub under community ownership and we have now reached a huge milestone in making that happen.

“We really hope to continue edging closer to our maximum target of £240,000.

“The more we raise, the more security we have in our overall fundraising plan, and the more we can achieve once the pub is secured for the community.”

The Old Forge CBS Management Committee