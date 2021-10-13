Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Community plans to buy Britain’s most remote pub forge ahead with additional funds

By Denny Andonova
13/10/2021, 9:07 am Updated: 13/10/2021, 9:10 am
The Old Forge pub was put out on the market in January this year.

Plans for a community buyout of Britain’s most remote mainland pub have moved one step closer to fruition.

When The Old Forge, at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula, went on the market back in January, a group of like-minded individuals banded together to secure its future.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society LTD was established amid fears the pub could be bought and turned into houses, stripping the village of jobs and business hotspots.

After months of fundraising efforts, the group has now been awarded £508,000 through the Scottish Land Fund (SLF) to support the purchase and redevelopment of the pub.

The Old Forge CBS Management Committee.

Management committee member Davie Newton said the new income of cash towards the project will enable them to at last place an offer on the pub.

He said: “The Old Forge is on the market for offers over £425,000, but that figure does not include the owner’s asking price for goodwill of the business.

“We are currently working with the owner to undertake an independent valuation of the goodwill, and once this has taken place, we will be able to assess and submit an appropriate offer.

“The investment raised from the share offer and other fundraising routes will build our finances up to the level identified in our business plan so that we can buy, manage, maintain and develop the pub into the future.”

Final piece of the puzzle

For decades the pub has been the holy grail of the UK outdoors leisure community, with the Guinness Book of World Records declaring it “the most remote pub on mainland Britain”.

Under community ownership, the pub would be open year-round, employing 15-20 local people in the tourist season, as well as supporting other businesses by using local produce.

As part of their ongoing effort to save the pub, the group also secured £250,000 for the project through community share offer last month – hitting their fundraising target in just a week.

The money acquired through the SFL has already been allocated – with £380,000 of grant assigned to support acquisition costs, while the remaining funds will go towards purchase costs, essential repairs, and employing a project officer.

However, Mr Newton added they are still missing “the final piece of the puzzle” to finish the project.

He said: “In the last six weeks we have made huge strides in securing the necessary funding for this project, but we aren’t there yet.

“We have submitted an application to the Community Ownership Fund which, if successful, could support goodwill and redevelopment costs, and we will be launching a crowdfund campaign shortly which will be the final piece of the puzzle in our fundraising plan.”