Comedian Fern Brady stars in video to promote the wonders of #ScottishTwitter

Comedian Fern Brady has released a fantastic advert for Scotland and its Twitter community.

The tongue-in-cheek video, shot in the style of a Visit Scotland advert, features Fern and iconic shots of Scotland’s natural environment and was shared on the official TwitterUK page.

Alongside the comedian are extracts from Twitter including “So ma foundation can stain ma carpet for about 10 year but no stay on ma face for minute” and “Mental that yer nipples are older than yer teeth”.

Welcome to the #ScottishTwitter Visitor Centre, all welcome (except yer da). pic.twitter.com/uKmdroifa0 — #ScottishTwitter Visitor Centre (@TwitterUK) August 21, 2019

Fern is currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe but will be bringing her show to the Lemon Tree as part of this year’s Aberdeen Comedy Festival on October 3.

She is best known for her appearances on Live from the Comedy Store, The Russell Howard Hour, and Live at the Apollo.