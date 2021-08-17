Come What May starring Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall is coming to Elgin

Come What May – a tribute to much-loved musicals including Moulin Rouge, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born and Burlesque – will play three dates in Scotland as part of a UK tour.

Featuring Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall, alongside a cast of West End theatre performers, the musical extravaganza will bring an evening of catchy songs, pure glitz and old-time glamour to Elgin Town Hall on Thursday September 17.

The show promises to take audiences back in time into the disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge and allow them to have a musical peep into the flamboyant world of Elton John before heading into the imagination of the original showman P.T Barnum.

Musical-lovers will also get to see the bright lights of Los Angeles as well as the kitsch glamour of Sunset Boulevard’s Burlesque Lounge.

Come What May features catchy tunes and timeless classics

Come What May is packed with timeless classics from Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade as well as hits from other iconic movie musicals from Come Alive, Saturday Night’s Alright and Shallow to Show Me How You Burlesque.

This all-singing, all-dancing show will be headed by Jai, who won the fifth season of Britain’s Got Talent, capturing the hearts of a nation with his powerhouse vocals and charm. He previously performed at the 2011 Royal Variety Performance and has since toured the UK with his own show as well as with Susan Boyle.

Q&A with Jai McDowall

What is your favourite movie musical of all time?

I think it actually has to be Moulin Rouge, I love the music. Sadly, I’ve not made it to the real thing yet.

If you had to choose a film to be parachuted into, which would it be?

It would be Moulin Rouge because I think it’d be amazing to be in Paris in the year 1900. A life with lots of singing and dancing in Paris, what more could you ask for?

Which song from Come What May are you most looking forward to singing?

Definitely Roxanne. I just love the version they perform in the show and for some reason I always imagined myself singing it one day.

What do you love about touring theatre?

I love getting out on the road and playing in different theatres and it’s such a great opportunity to see the country. I’ve been to so many amazing places that I would never have visited if I hadn’t toured.

Do you have any pre-show routines?

I drink a lot of water and also try and chill a little – I guess almost meditate, to prepare.

What have you been up to recently?

Just before Covid/lockdown hit, I was fortunate enough to tour with Susan Boyle around the UK. It was such an incredible experience and something I have wanted to do since being on Britain’s Got Talent, so that was a massive tick off the bucket list.

What would be your dream role/job?

I already do my dream job but now that Moulin Rouge is coming to the West End, it would be pretty cool to play Christian.

