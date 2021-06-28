Coastguards, lifeboats and helicopter search for missing diver off Orkney

Emergency services took part in a search for a missing diver at Scapa Flow, off Orkney.

Coastguards were called to the incident around 3pm on Sunday, June 27 after a diver failed to resurface when they were due to.

The diver was in Scapa Flow, the body of water between Kirkwall and Scapa Bay.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kirkwell and Stromness, lifeboats from Longhope, Stromness and Hoy and the search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh were all involved in an extensive search of the area.

The search was stood down at 2am on Monday, June 28. Crews are awaiting further information.

A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard confirmed: “The search was stood down at 2am today (June 28) pending further information.”