Climber dies after fall in Skye mountains

A climber has died after falling while exploring Skye’s iconic mountain range.

Mountain rescuers were called to the Cuillins late on Sunday and worked through the night to find the man.

Police have today confirmed he was found dead.

It is believed the climber was a foreign national.

More than 20 members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the operation.

A police spokesman said: “Officers assisted mountain rescue partners to a report that a climber had fallen in the Cuillins area of the Isle of Skye on Sunday.

“The male climber was located and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”