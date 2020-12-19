Christmas bubbles at risk: Nicola Sturgeon to update the public on possible changes to coronavirus restrictions after emergency cabinet meeting

Harsher Christmas restrictions could be on the way for Scotland as fears grow over a new strain of Covid.

Nicola Sturgeon will update the public this afternoon after calling an urgent cabinet meeting.

It has been widely reported today that millions of festive family bubbles in England could be cancelled as a result.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has said that the new strain “can spread more quickly”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been locked in emergency talks over travel curbs for London and the south-east which could be announced today.

A call between the four home nations took place earlier today to discuss the risk.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Cases are currently at a lower level in Scotland than the rest of the UK, but preventative action may be necessary to stop the faster spreading strain taking hold.”

The current laws will see rules relaxed for a five-day period between December 23 and 27.

But Holyrood has issued harsher guidance – advising Scots to stay home and limit time spent with loved ones as much as possible.

People have also been asked to keep the number of adults in their bubble below the recommended limit of eight.

The new strain

Chris Whitty announced on Monday that a new variant of Covid-19 had been identified through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance.

The UK informed the World Health Organisation that it had concluded the mutant strain could spread more quickly.

Mr Whitty said: “As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the south-east, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly.

“We have alerted the World Health Organisation and are continuing to analyse the available data to improve our understanding.

“There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is under way to confirm this.

“Given this latest development it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission.”