News / Scotland Chef jailed after 'exceptionally nasty' glass attack By David Love 29/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 29/10/2021, 1:39 pm Callum Hilson attacked a man with a glass in Inverness A Highland chef has been jailed for eight months after an "exceptionally nasty" glass attack on a man who refused to give him a cigarette. Callum Hilson, an executive sous chef at Blackfriars Inverness, hit the man on the head with the glass in the early hours of the morning of October 3 this year. Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 26-year-old was intoxicated when he reacted to being refused a cigarette.