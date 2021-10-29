Chef jailed after ‘exceptionally nasty’ glass attack

A Highland chef has been jailed for eight months after an “exceptionally nasty” glass attack on a man who refused to give him a cigarette.

Callum Hilson, an executive sous chef at Blackfriars Inverness, hit the man on the head with the glass in the early hours of the morning of October 3 this year.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 26-year-old was intoxicated when he reacted to being refused a cigarette.