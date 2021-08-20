Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Charity tin thief’s Covid claim cost Co-op thousands in lost earnings

By Jenni Gee
20/08/2021, 6:00 am
Shaun Mackenzie
Shaun Mackenzie

A charity box thief who claimed he had Covid-19 was responsible for more than £15,000 in lost takings when the shop he raided had to be closed for deep cleaning.

Shaun Mackenzie, 44, cut himself as he smashed his way into the Co-op store on Telford Street, Inverness, and made off with alcohol, cigarettes and charity boxes.

He was caught after being spotted wandering up the street carrying a shopping basket filled with his bloodstained bounty.

Inverness Sheriff Court was when he got taken to Raigmore Hospital to have his cuts treated he answered ‘no’ to all coronavirus screening questions.

However, on arrival at the police station, Mackenzie changed his story and claimed to be infected with Covid-19.

That triggered containment procedures at the police station and meant the Co-op store had to be closed for the entire day so it could be deep cleaned – costing the business more than £15,000 in lost takings.

Under the influence of illicit substances

Mackenzie, of Academy Street, Inverness, pled guilty to the break-in, in the early hours of May 28 2000, as well as theft.

Fiscal depute David Morton said he got away with more than £1,000 of goods and caused £300 worth of damage to a glass panel when he forced entry.

Mackenzie’s solicitor Willie Young told the court his client had been “heavily under the influence of alcohol and illicit substances” at the time of the offence.

Since the break-in Mackenzie has distanced himself from people who might have had a negative influence over him and had secured full-time employment.

He added: “He is desperately ashamed of his behaviour and embarrassed that he let himself get into that condition.”

Sentencing Mackenzie to 210 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 18 months, Sheriff Gary Aitken said the offence was “a grave matter indeed”.

The sheriff said he would have dished out a custodial sentence were it not for the fact “you seem to have turned your life around”.

 