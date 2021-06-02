Charity committee hit the road to encourage people to join fundraising event

Members of a north charity that supports people with cystic fibrosis have launched their annual fundraising walk.

The Leanne Fund organises a 5K and 10K walk every year to raise money to support people across Grampian and the Highlands living with cystic fibrosis and their families.

Due to the pandemic, the event has gone virtual – but the committee is keen people across the country still get involved, with fancy dress encouraged.

Most of the committee are based on Lewis but are urging people to complete their walk anytime between 9am tomorrow and 6pm on Saturday while following social distancing rules.

The charity was set up in memory of Leanne Mitchell, who died from cystic fibrosis aged just 21, and provides those suffering from the illness with vital social, practical, emotional and financial support.

Development manager Chrisetta Mitchell said: “Anyone can take part in a socially distanced 5k or 10k anytime between 9am, on Thursday June 3 and 6pm on Saturday June 5. Walkers are also welcome to complete the 5k and the 10k is for over 16s only.”

The charity encourage participants to wear rainbow-themed fancy dress and to send pictures to The Leanne Fund Facebook page or by email.

You can join in here.