Celtic folklore-inspired film Cailleach was shot on Isle of Mull and New Zealand

Theatrical film Cailleach – which blends circus and storytelling – was filmed on the Isle of Mull and in New Zealand and will premiere later this month.

It focuses on one of the most inspirational women of Celtic folklore – Cailleach – and fuses the beauty of the two landscapes as the backdrop and playground for this story.

Scattered through Celtic folklore, the strength, energy, and mythology of Cailleach, which reigns over winter, and Bride, the Goddess of Spring inspire this acrobatic re-imagining of their legends, with storytelling at the film’s heart.

Mull Theatre collaborates with Sonder Circus on Cailleach

UK-based aerial performance company Sonder Circus teamed up with Mull Theatre on Isle of Mull to bring Cailleach to life on the second-largest island of the Inner Hebrides.

Beth Morton, Mull Theatre’s associate director, said: “Cailleach has been such an exciting piece to create on many different levels.

“To partner and collaborate with Sonder Circus has been wonderful and making work that fuses circus with theatre and film to tell such an inspirational story which, at its heart, represents women everywhere throughout time has been a special journey.”

Filming during pandemic proved challenging

Beth said that filming during the ongoing coronavirus crisis proved challenging and there were many setbacks.

She said: “The process has seen many challenges, with filming taking place in both Mull and New Zealand as well as what were quite physical rehearsals having to happen online, all in addition to setbacks to filming schedules due to the pandemic.

“However, the dedication of the entire team and our belief in connecting with audiences through this multi-artform storytelling medium has been the driving force behind the work.”

Film to be screened in Mull Theatre and online

Due to some of the founding members of Sonder Circus being locked down in New Zealand, the company decided to use this to their advantage and showcase the beauty and similarities between the two locations.

Ashley Smith, Lauren Jamieson and Joanna Vymeris of Sonder Circus said: “With circus at the heart, we believe the physicality of our storytelling enhances the character and mythology of the goddesses Cailleach and Bride and, coupled with the backdrop of our wild locations, we hope we’ve captured a little of their magic too.”

Mull Theatre will screen the film on August 26-28, with “pay what you decide” tickets available at the door. The film will also be available to watch online from September 1-11. Click here for more information.

Titirangi Theatre in Auckland will also screen the film in September.