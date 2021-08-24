Cancer-stricken father’s pride after watching his three-year-old daughter’s fun run from his hospital bed

A proud father watched his three-year-old daughter from his hospital bed as she ran more than two miles to raise cash for the cancer centre where he’s being treated.

Little Lydia Parker has raised more than £4,000 for the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow where dad Michael MacGregor, 35, of Lochgilphead, is receiving treatment.

He was able to watch her sponsored run along the Crinan Canal, which took place on Saturday morning, via Facetime on his mobile phone.

The handyman, who works for Argyll Community Housing Association, was bursting with pride for his wee girl.

Michael said: “I was so proud to watch Lydia doing that. She is only three and she ran all that way.

“I just can’t wait to get back to see her at home.

“Thank you so much to all of the people who have sponsored her to help the Beatson, it is very much appreciated.

“The care I have received here has been out of this world. I have had my nails filed, foot massages, I can’t believe it.

“The doctors, nurses, everybody at the Beatson is amazing.”

Lydia said: “I want daddy home feeling better. He’s big and brave. Miss you so much daddy. Love you!”

Her mum Hannah Parker, 31, a mental health nurse, also lives in Lochgilphead.

She set up a JustGiving page so that Lydia could thank the Beatson Cancer Charity for looking after her dad.

Hannah said: “Michael went in for six weeks of treatment in July which he finished on Wednesday. He has been receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

‘Her wee face would light up’

“He was really gutted he couldn’t get home to see her do the run on Saturday. He was devastated he wasn’t able to make it.

“We phoned him and he saw her starting off and at the finish line. He was on Facetime right through it and he loved that.

“This last week we kept telling her how much her page had raised and her wee face would light up.”

Hannah explained that Lydia decided to help the Beatson after visiting her dad there.

She said: “We told her that Daddy was not well. We were going up and down to see him at the Beatson and for the first couple of weeks the weather was lovely and we were spending lots of time out in the gardens.

The bumble bee mascot

“After the weather started turning we went inside to the Beatson cafe for visits and that is where she met Bella, the Beatson bumble bee mascot, which she loved.

“I suggested maybe she could raise some money for Daddy’s hospital and she immediately said she wanted to raise ‘100 dollars’.

“I said, ‘why don’t we do a sponsored walk from Lochgilphead to Ardrishaig,’ but she said, ‘no, I want to run it!’

“So that was it, I set up the JustGiving page and within 24 hours it had raised more than £1,000.”

It was raining when Lydia set off from Miller’s Bridge at the Crinan Canal in Lochgilphead on Saturday morning, but that did not deter her from sprinting for most of the two-and-half miles.

‘We are so proud of her’

Hannah said: “A lot of her friends from pre-school were there, neighbours, she had all her wee pals, her uncle Adam, lots of family, supporters and there were even folk cheering her on out of their windows.

“She was just fab, she sprinted and did it in half an hour. I was sweating trying to keep up with her.

“I’m absolutely delighted. We are so proud of her. I never expected it to get this big. I thought it would just be us and a few friends and she would maybe raise £100 or something. She has totally exceeded that.”