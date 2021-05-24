Murdo Fraser MSP calls for St Johnstone to be granted the Freedom of Perth after ‘magnificent’ Scottish Cup win

St Johnstone’s “magnificent” cup glory has prompted calls for the team to be granted the Freedom of Perth.

The Perth team beat Hibs one-nil on Saturday to lift the Scottish Cup just three months after they won the League Cup.

Fans were delighted at the win and were excited to welcome Saints back to McDiarmid Park following the victory.

‘Magnificent achievement’

Murdo Fraser MSP has lodged a motion at the Scottish Parliament calling for the Freedom of Perth to be presented to the team.

He congratulated them on their “incredible” win, which made them one of the few clubs to achieve the cup double.

Mr Fraser said: “St Johnstone winning the Scottish Cup was a magnificent achievement and by doing so, they made it a cup ‘double,’ which is just incredible.

“It was just a shame that there were no supporters allowed at Hampden Park to enjoy the occasion due to Covid-19 restrictions in Glasgow.

“Not many football clubs achieve a cup double – especially outside of the Old Firm – so for St Johnstone to do so has really put Perth on the footballing map.

My motion @scotparl congratulating ⁦@StJohnstone⁩ on their historic cup double, and applauding calls for the team to given the Freedom of the City of Perth pic.twitter.com/yu1MFqba2D — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) May 24, 2021

“The players involved in achieving this will be written into the club’s folklore and rightly be regarded as legends.”

He added: “I feel it is only fitting that considerations be made to grant the club the Freedom of Perth, when it is safe to do, as a reward for all their incredible efforts.

“I have lodged a Motion at the Scottish Parliament congratulating Saints on winning the cup double and have asked Members to back the move to grant the club the Freedom of Perth.”

Freemen of Perth

The prestigious Freedom of Perth has been granted to a number of individuals and groups to commemorate their achievements.

Other Burgesses and Freemen of the City of Perth include former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, the Royal British Legion Scotland and HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.