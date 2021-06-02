Caithness war hero and historian Don Mason dies aged 100

One of the last surviving RAF veterans of World War II in the Highlands has died aged 100.

Don Mason was a much-decorated serviceman who flew 126 missions during the war as a pilot and subsequently as a navigator after being wounded when his plane was shot down.

A native of Worcestershire, he moved to the far north in the 1980s though his link with the area began near the start of the war when he flew Blenheims out of Wick in 1940.

His record included dropping secret agents and supplies into France to support members of the resistance.

Mr Mason took part in Operation Market Garden fought in the Netherlands in September 1944.

Mr Mason, who celebrated his centenary in January, died peacefully at Pentland View Care Home in his adopted home of Thurso.

‘Modest’ veteran will be greatly missed

Two years ago, Mr Mason received the British Empire Medal for his services to the community in Caithness, which included sharing his wartime experiences with local school children and groups.

Lord Thurso, Lord Lieutenant of Caithness, presented him with the medal at a ceremony in Thurso.

Paying tribute today, he said: “It was a privilege to be able to present him with the BEM which he accepted with characteristic modesty.

“He will be greatly missed but we should celebrate all he stood for in a long and productive life.”

In 2015, Mr Mason was received the Legion d’honneur for the part he played in the D-Day landings, initially flying in paratroops and then piloting a glider with more troops and equipment.

His other medals included the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Distinguished Service Order.

Mr Mason was an active member of the Thurso branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland and for many years took part in the Remembrance Day commemorations at Thurso war memorial.