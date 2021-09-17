Caithness crash: One teen taken to hospital and another reported by police

A 17-year-old boy has been reported to police while another, also 17, was taken to hospital following a crash in the Highlands.

Police were called to a crash involving a single car on the unclassified road at Westfield between Reay and Thurso at around 8.40pm on Thursday night.

As a result, one 17-year-old boy was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A second boy, also 17, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences in connection with the crash.

Police released a tweet at 9.30pm on Thursday to inform the public that the road had been closed due to the collision.

It is understood that the road has been reopened.

A polce spokesman said: We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the unclassified road between Reay and Thurso around 8.40pm on Thursday, 16 September.

“A 17-year-old male was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment. Another 17-year-old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences in connection with the incident.”