Caithness crash: One teen taken to hospital and another reported by police

A 17-year-old boy has been reported to police while another, also 17, was taken to hospital following a crash in the Highlands.
Police were called to a crash involving a single car on the unclassified road at Westfield between Reay and Thurso at around 8.40pm on Thursday night.
As a result, one 17-year-old boy was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment to his injuries.
A second boy, also 17, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences in connection with the crash.
Police released a tweet at 9.30pm on Thursday to inform the public that the road had been closed due to the collision.
It is understood that the road has been reopened.
