Burst pipes lead to closure of Inverness school as hundreds of pupils to spend day at home

Hundreds of secondary school pupils are to spend the day at home as an Inverness school is forced to close due to burst pipes.

Charleston Academy will remain closed to pupils for the duration of the day (Monday) as engineers work to repair a number of problem pipes throughout the building.

A total of 777 pupils have been affected by the closure.

Highland Council announced the news this morning, stating the move was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A spokeswoman from the Charleston View school has since taken to social media to clarify the decision to close the campus, saying it was made as a result of a “number of burst pipes” throughout the building.

They apologies for the inconvenience.

She said: “Charleston Academy will be closed today to all pupils. We have a number of burst pipes in the school.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Nursery closure

Inverlochy Primary Nursery in Fort William has also been forced to close its doors due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A total of 35 children have been impacted by the closure, which came into force this morning.

The reason for this closure is unknown at this time.

Read more: