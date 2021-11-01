Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Burst pipes lead to closure of Inverness school as hundreds of pupils to spend day at home

By Michelle Henderson
01/11/2021, 9:02 am Updated: 01/11/2021, 10:15 am
Charleston Academy has closed its doors to more than 700 students today as a result of a number of burst pipes throughout the building.

Hundreds of secondary school pupils are to spend the day at home as an Inverness school is forced to close due to burst pipes.

Charleston Academy will remain closed to pupils for the duration of the day (Monday) as engineers work to repair a number of problem pipes throughout the building.

A total of 777 pupils have been affected by the closure.

Highland Council announced the news this morning, stating the move was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A spokeswoman from the Charleston View school has since taken to social media to clarify the decision to close the campus, saying it was made as a result of a “number of burst pipes” throughout the building.

They apologies for the inconvenience.

She said: “Charleston Academy will be closed today to all pupils. We have a number of burst pipes in the school.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Nursery closure

Inverlochy Primary Nursery in Fort William has also been forced to close its doors due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A total of 35 children have been impacted by the closure, which came into force this morning.

The reason for this closure is unknown at this time.

Read more: