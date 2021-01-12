Brora supporting grandad delivered shirt after result confusion

A Brora Rangers supporting grandad has been delivered the clubs away shirt after confusion in their Scottish Cup tie led to him supporting the wrong side.

David More was left disappointed after thinking his beloved Brora had ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline at Westfield Park in Denny against Camelon Juniors.

The tie with the East of Scotland Premier League side finally went ahead at the seventh time of asking, after adverse weather had previously left surfaces unplayable.

Mr More can be forgiven for his error as he assumed his beloved Cattachs had taken to the field in their traditional red number, however, due to a colour clash, Brora were forced into a change of kit, donning their bumblebee away shirt for the game.

Mr More’s grandson Jamie shared an exchange with his mum on social media unveiling his grandad’s mistake.

Within the messages, Mr More Jnr is baffled at his grandad’s confusion after the Highland League sides 2-1 victory.

It wasn’t until several exchanges later that Jamie’s mum informed him that his grandad had accepted his error that his team had indeed emerged victorious.

Only my Grandad would do this @brorarangers 😂 pic.twitter.com/77e2xXU7Em — Jamie More (@jmo1990) January 11, 2021

After capturing the attention of many on social media, Brora Rangers have now stepped in and delivered Mr More his own replica away shirt.

The club said: “We made sure to make contact with Jamie’s grandad, David More and sorted him out a free bumblebee top so he knows who to support next time!

“We hope he’s happy with the top and the win last night.”

We made sure to make contact with Jamie’s grandad, David More and sorted him out a free bumblebee top so he knows who to support next time!! We hope he’s happy with the top and the win last night 😂 https://t.co/rhPMJh2HYZ pic.twitter.com/dp6Nrux9es — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) January 12, 2021

The Cattachs have now set up a second-round tie with Championship Hearts after goals from Jordan MacRae and Mark Nicolson dispatched of Camelon, who had opened the scoring early on.

The East of Scotland Premier League side finished the match with nine men after two dismissals for denying goalscoring opportunities.

With the Scottish Cup among the lower league competitions to be placed in a three-week break, it is unclear when the second round tie will be scheduled for.