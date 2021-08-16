Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Bridge maintenance on A9 north of Carrbridge to start next week

By Daniel Boal
16/08/2021, 7:49 pm
Bear Scotland will carry out resurfacing works on the A9
Bear Scotland will carry out resurfacing works on the A9

Motorists are being warned of potential delays as work gets started on essential bridge repairs near Carrbridge next week.

Work on the Baddengorm Bridge on the A9 begins on August 23.

Repairs to the stretch are expected to take around five days, with temporary traffic lights being put in place to allow for work to take place safely.

The work will involve repairs to the expansion joints on the structure to ensure it continues to operate safely.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “The proposed expansion joint repairs on the Baddengorm Bridge near Carrbridge are essential, ensuring that the bridge continues to function safely and the A9 remains a safe and reliable route for road users.

“The traffic lights will be in place for the safety of everyone involved, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance and ask them to plan by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest travel info and leave some extra time to complete their journey.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland. 