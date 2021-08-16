Bridge maintenance on A9 north of Carrbridge to start next week

Motorists are being warned of potential delays as work gets started on essential bridge repairs near Carrbridge next week.

Work on the Baddengorm Bridge on the A9 begins on August 23.

Repairs to the stretch are expected to take around five days, with temporary traffic lights being put in place to allow for work to take place safely.

The work will involve repairs to the expansion joints on the structure to ensure it continues to operate safely.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “The proposed expansion joint repairs on the Baddengorm Bridge near Carrbridge are essential, ensuring that the bridge continues to function safely and the A9 remains a safe and reliable route for road users.

“The traffic lights will be in place for the safety of everyone involved, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance and ask them to plan by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest travel info and leave some extra time to complete their journey.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland.