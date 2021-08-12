Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nicola Sturgeon has called on UK ministers to ‘reassess’ Cambo oil field plan

By Calum Ross
12/08/2021, 11:13 am Updated: 12/08/2021, 12:29 pm
Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has asked the UK Government to “reassess” oil and gas licences already issued – including the controversial Cambo development.

She has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say that a review is needed due to the “severity of the climate emergency we now face”.

Ms Sturgeon wants the Westminster government to reconsider oil and gas licences already issued but where field development has not yet commenced, in light of this week’s UN climate change report.

The SNP leader said this should include the proposed Cambo development, off Shetland.

Previously, the first minister had stopped short of expressing opposition to Cambo, despite being confronted by protesters while visiting the Govanhill Carnival in her Glasgow Southside constituency on Saturday.

The final decision on the oil field will rest with the UK Government but if given the greenlight, Cambo could yield as many as 255 million barrels of oil over its lifetime – and produce an estimated 132 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In her letter, Ms Sturgeon said: “I am asking that the UK Government agrees to reassess licences already issued but where field development has not yet commenced. That would include the proposed Cambo development.

“Such licences – some of them issued many years ago – should be reassessed in light of the severity of the climate emergency we now face, and against a robust Compatibility Checkpoint that is fully aligned with our climate change targets and obligations.”

Stop Cambo demonstration at Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh

“The Scottish Government would be happy to engage further about exactly what this process should involve to ensure that it is credible and commands confidence.

“There is no doubt how important our highly skilled oil and gas industry and workforce are to Scotland but we must ensure they, and the existing infrastructure, can help Scotland seize the opportunities of the transition to net zero – we cannot rest on business as usual in the face of a climate emergency.”

On a recent visit to Scotland, Boris Johnson insisted that the Cambo field “contracts” could not simply be “torn up”.

Scottish Labour’s net zero spokeswoman Monica Lennon had written to Ms Sturgeon urging her to publicly oppose the development after a landmark UN report found it was “unequivocal” human activity is responsible for global warming.

The report, by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – the UN group on the science of climate change – warns climate change is already causing chaos in some areas and may take hundreds or even thousands of years to reverse.

The first minister’s call for a reassessment has been made as the SNP is thought to be finalising a potential power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.