Breaking: Historic Black Watch battalion saved from the axe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out axing The Black Watch battalion.

Concerns were raised earlier this week that the historic unit, based at Fort George, would fall victim to spending cuts.

However, the Conservative leader dismissed the idea as he outlined a £16.5 billion boost to defence spending over the next four years.

Mr Johnson also promised major new ship-building investment at Rosyth, Govan and other sites, as part of the plans.

Asked by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford about the future of The Black Watch, the prime minister said: “Mr Speaker, I can certainly give the Right Honourable gentleman that guarantee. Of course we are going to guarantee The Black Watch.”