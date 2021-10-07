Brand-new nursery building unveiled at Kyle Primary School

A new nursery building at Kyle Primary School in Kyle of Lochalsh has been unveiled and will be fully operational after the October holidays.

The 20-capacity building replaces the old dilapidated modular unit and is fully equipped and ready to meet the requirements of the early learning and childcare (ELC) expansion programme.

The vacant former schoolhouse, which was previously on the site, was demolished to make room for the new building.

The project was delivered by Highland Council’s in-house property teams with McGregor Construction Construction leading the project.

A total of 82 new construction projects have been approved as part of the ELC programme.

Many of these are essential upgrades and improvements to old buildings to meet the needs of the young children across the region.

Although progress in completing the majority of the projects has been slowed due to the pandemic, 59 projects have now been completed.

An additional 15 projects are due to be completed by the end of the year.

Highland Council’s education committee chairman, John Finlayson said: “I was pleased to see the completion of this important and high-quality project when I visited the school this week.

“I am sure children, staff, parents and the wider community are all delighted with their new 21st Century nursery space, which is bright, spacious and ready to be used after the October holidays.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, including the contractor and council staff for completing the project on time which enables us to further support the expansion of nursery provision and hours across our many communities.”