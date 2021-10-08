B&Q staff attacked after refusing to refund man for garden plant

A disgruntled customer who attacked two DIY store workers after he was refused a refund on a garden plant must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Mackenzie appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday having previously pled guilty to charges of assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court heard that on June 23 last year Mackenzie went to B&Q in Inverness and attempted to return a plant.

But staff told Mackenzie, 38, the store did not accept returns of live goods, which upset him.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said: “He was asked to leave and a member of staff went out to get his car registration number.

“Mackenzie ran at him and kicked him to the chest, causing him to fall to the ground.”

‘Repeatedly punched and kicked’

Mrs Ralph said that Mackenzie then repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body.

Another member of staff went to his aid and was repeatedly punched to the body while Mackenzie held a key or similar object.

The court heard Mackenzie had lost his job as a chimney sweep and spent his savings on buying plants to set himself up as a landscape gardener

Solicitor Marc Dickson for Mackenzie, of Woodburn Place, Grantown on Spey, explained that some of the plants were unhealthy and his client wanted to put them back.

Mr Dickson added: “He accepts it was entirely unacceptable behaviour and he wants to apologise to the people concerned.”