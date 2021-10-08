Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

B&Q staff attacked after refusing to refund man for garden plant

By David Love
08/10/2021, 6:00 am
The assault happened at B&Q Inverness

A disgruntled customer who attacked two DIY store workers after he was refused a refund on a garden plant must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Mackenzie appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday having previously pled guilty to charges of assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court heard that on June 23 last year Mackenzie went to B&Q in Inverness and attempted to return a plant.

But staff told Mackenzie, 38, the store did not accept returns of live goods, which upset him.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said: “He was asked to leave and a member of staff went out to get his car registration number.

“Mackenzie ran at him and kicked him to the chest, causing him to fall to the ground.”

‘Repeatedly punched and kicked’

Mrs Ralph said that Mackenzie then repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body.

Another member of staff went to his aid and was repeatedly punched to the body while Mackenzie held a key or similar object.

The court heard Mackenzie had lost his job as a chimney sweep and spent his savings on buying plants to set himself up as a landscape gardener

Solicitor Marc Dickson for Mackenzie, of Woodburn Place, Grantown on Spey,  explained that some of the plants were unhealthy and his client wanted to put them back.

Mr Dickson added: “He accepts it was entirely unacceptable behaviour and he wants to apologise to the people concerned.”

 