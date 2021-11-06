Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

BP role in Aberdeen hydrogen hub sparks row between Greens and Tories

By Adele Merson
06/11/2021, 6:00 am
North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman and north-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr disagree over BP's involvement.

The Greens and Tories have clashed over plans for energy giant BP to work with Aberdeen council to develop a renewables hub in the city.

North-east MSP Maggie Chapman raised her “concern” at Holyrood over the partnership, following reports BP paid a private firm to track climate activists.

She says the firm is responsible for “huge environmental damage across the planet”  and claims their treatment of workers worldwide has been “questionable”.

The Scottish Conservatives slammed the Greens for “trying to derail” the £215 million low-carbon hydrogen energy hub – the first of its kind in Scotland.

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr said the hub will form a “key part of the north-east’s transition and help safeguard tens of thousands of local jobs”.

He added: “The city council should be commended for securing a vital part of the hydrogen hub, and working with the best team to bring it online.”

Plans for ‘world class’ hydrogen hub

BP was named as the council’s preferred bidder and commercial partner to build Scotland’s first scalable green hydrogen production plant in the Granite City.

There are hopes the “world class” operation could be up and running by 2024, bringing 700 jobs to Aberdeen by 2030 when it is fully up-and-running.

It comes as an investigation by openDemocracy found the energy firm paid a private corporate intelligence agency to track a variety of climate activists.

Ms Chapman said: “These revelations are damning and call into question the judgement of Aberdeen City Council leaders.

“This latest revelation shows they don’t respect the basic democratic right of privacy or to protest.”

Maggie Chapman has expressed concerns about the partnership between BP and Aberdeen City Council.

In response to the Tories, the Green MSP said her party has been “pushing for a transition that creates secure and sustainable jobs for over 30 years”.

She said: “It is laughable that the Tories claim to care about workers when they continue to promote an insecure industry prone to devastating price shocks.

“The north-east has suffered enough under their watch.”

Ryan Houghton, Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener, said it is “hugely concerning that the Greens seem to be against a vital project for Aberdeen and the north-east’s energy transition”.

He added: “If they are against using the industry’s own expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture, I’d like to know what Maggie Chapman has in mind for supporting oil and gas jobs, as well as helping Aberdeen meet its climate obligations.”

BP responds

In a statement on the spying reports, the energy company said BP events have seen “legitimate protests over many years, but they have also been targeted by more disruptive and sometimes potentially dangerous actions”.

The spokesman added: “We support people’s right to demonstrate peacefully but have a responsibility for the safety and security of those at our events and it is important to understand any risks.

“We have used the risk consultancy Welund to monitor and review material in the public domain such as social media posts that could help us manage these and other risks.”

BP has been named Aberdeen City Council's preferred bidder to design and build a hydrogen production facility in the city. Photo, left to right shows, Councillor Ryan Houghton, BP's UK chief Louise Kingham OBE and council leader Jenny Laing.
The firm said its strategy will see investment in low-carbon energy – which includes hydrogen production – increase “10-fold to $5 billion a year by 2030 while at the same time reducing oil and gas production by 40%”.

The spokesman continued: “This agreement is fully in line with our strategy and is a tangible example of how we are partnering with the public sector to help decarbonise cities.

“It follows our transformational bid in the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round which, if successful, will see BP invest billions of pounds into offshore wind projects while helping to accelerate Scotland’s energy transition through investment in infrastructure, skills and the supply chain.

“BP brings 50-plus years of operational experience in the North Sea to these new low carbon ventures, which create opportunities for our employees to transition their skills to emerging energy industries right here in Scotland.

“The hard work starts now and we look forward to working with Aberdeen City Council to make the hydrogen hub a reality.”