Boy, 16, found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering Alesha MacPhail

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering Alesha MacPhail, six, on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year, following a nine-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The jury took three hours to find the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, unanimously guilty.

Alesha’s body was found in woods on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year, hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents on the island, where she was staying for part of the school holidays.

Lord Matthews told the teenager: “I have no idea what made you do this but I do know that the evidence you did it was overwhelming.”

The judge will on Friday consider an application from media outlets to lift a ban on identifying the boy.

Ms Lochrane, who sobbed in court as the verdict was announced, did not comment as she left the building later.