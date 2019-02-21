Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Scotland

Boy, 16, found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering Alesha MacPhail

by Callum Main
21/02/2019, 3:28 pm Updated: 21/02/2019, 4:06 pm
Alesha MacPhail
Alesha MacPhail
Send us a story

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering Alesha MacPhail, six, on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year, following a nine-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The jury took three hours to find the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, unanimously guilty.

Alesha MacPhail’s mum: ‘I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice’

Alesha’s body was found in woods on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year, hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents on the island, where she was staying for part of the school holidays.

Police welcome guilty verdict after ‘senseless and barbaric’ murder of Alesha, 6

Lord Matthews told the teenager: “I have no idea what made you do this but I do know that the evidence you did it was overwhelming.”

The judge will on Friday consider an application from media outlets to lift a ban on identifying the boy.

Ms Lochrane, who sobbed in court as the verdict was announced, did not comment as she left the building later.

For the latest on this story, click here

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel